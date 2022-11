Not Available

In a world filled with suffering, humanity seems to have forgotten what it means to be humane. But even in the darkest of days there's always a glimmer of light. One forlorn woman searches for hope in this classic drama from V. Shantaram featuring music by C. Ramachandra, including "Apni Naakami Se Mujko Kaam Hai," "Bhabhi Aayi Bhabhi Aayi" and "Do Haklon Ka Suno Fasana." Pradeep Kumar, Jayashree and Amrutlal star.