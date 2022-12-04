Not Available

Subali-Sugriwa: Battle of the Monkey Kings

    In conjunction with the 2020 Kennedy Theatre wayang listrik production of the Last King of Bali, this documentary on the 2015-2016 Balinese wayang listrik production of Subali-Sugriwa: Battle of the Monkey Kings, showcases the unique Asian Theatre Program at the University of Hawai‘i. The film takes a viewer through the 4-month process of rehearsals and training to produce a professional awardwinning theatre production with a primarily student cast and crew and a core team of Balinese guest artists. The majority of the cast had not studied any Balinese performance nor had ever been to Bali.

