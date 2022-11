Not Available

Superfast, superpowerful, with head-turning looks, the Subaru Impreza is one of the most desirable cars on the market today. It has become an icon for a motoring generation in an era where few cars can command such loyalty and prestige. The Subaru Impreza enjoys phenominal cult status thanks largely to Colin McRae's storming world rally championship glory in 1995 with Subaru taking the manufacturers' title (a title they won again in 1996 and 1997).