Subash Chandra Bose is a Patriotic action darma based movie in which Ashok (Venkatesh) working in a TV channel with his girl friend Anita (Genelia), covers the meeting of a politician (Prakash Raj). By seeing Prakash Raj there, Ashok gets images from the bygone era. In a flash back, it is revealed that in the year 1946, a man named Subash Chandra Bose alias Chandram (Venkatesh) fights against local British officer (Gulshan Grover). Subash Chandra Bose worships the real freedom fighter Subash Chandra Bose. When the state governor (Tom Alter) comes to Chintapalli along with his daughter Diana for a brief vacation, Subash Chandra Bose welcomes him by blowing up the water tank in his palace.