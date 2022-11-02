Subhash Chandra Bose

Not Available

Amarchandra lives a poor lifestyle in British India along with his mom, dad, Baba Thakur, and a sister. His dad works as a guard with the British Army, which is commandeered locally by George. When Governor Jackson and his daughter, Diana, visit the region, Amarchandra launches a protest and also leads villagers to a meeting that is being addressed by Mohandas Gandhi much to the chagrin of his father. Nevertheless, Amarchandra continues with his protests, and even humiliates Jackson. Then Jackson orders additional men and ammunition via a train from Delhi to deal with Amarchandra, who finds out and decides to sabotage and blow up the train. Little does he know that he will soon be betrayed by one of his own men, Bahadur, and not only he, but his father, as well as his sweetheart, Swarnamukhi, will all be killed.