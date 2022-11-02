Subhumans - All Gone Live

Not Available

A spectacular live DVD featuring venerated English hardcore punk band, Subhumans! 26 blistering tracks performed live in April of 2003, including early classics such as "Mickey Mouse Died," "No" and "Waste Of Breath" as well as several new fan favorites! Heavily influenced by the Sex Pistols, England's Subhumans quickly rose to prominence in their home country with their own unique blend of hardcore punk, reggae and ska! Mixed in stunning 5.1 digital surround sound! Born and bred in the world renowned UK punk scene, Subhumans launched their deadly hardcore assault in 1982 with the now legendary debut album The Day The Country Died and they haven t been taking any prisoners since.