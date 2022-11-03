1952

Subida al cielo

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 1st, 1952

Studio

Producciones Isla S.A.

Newlywed Oliverio receives disturbing news that his mother is on her deathbed. He travels to a remote part of Mexico to fetch a lawyer who can sort out her will. Leaving his wife behind, he embarks on a bus ride that’s interrupted by an increasingly absurd series of episodes, including an impromptu birthday celebration; a one-legged man writhing in the mud; come-ons from an insatiable small-town belle, Raquel; and Oliverio’s frequent, Freudian nightmares.

Cast

Lilia PradoRaquel
Esteban MárquezOliverio Grajales
Luis Aceves CastañedaSilvestre
Manuel DondéEladio Gonzales
Roberto CoboJuan
Beatriz RamosElisa

