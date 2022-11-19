Not Available

Subject: I Love You is an action-packed romantic drama, based on the destructive 'I Love You' computer virus, which spread around the globe at the turn of the millennium, shutting down computer systems at the Pentagon, Parliament and the CIA. Combining romance, drama, action and international intrigue, Subject: I Love You is ultimately the story of a young man, Victor, who will do anything to reconnect with the only woman he's ever loved - even if that means entangling himself in an international criminal investigation.