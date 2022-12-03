Not Available

A sparse room with a single power plug. The jewel: a copy machine. Leather, metal, fur. A place where you don‘t sit squarely at a table with flowers and a salt shaker, but where you explore all dimensions of the space. Unwielding forms. Between 1981 and 1996, the lesbian-run „Pelze Multimedia“ in West Berlin was a beloved and notorious venue for experimental art and music, for sex parties, bar nights and avant-garde fashion shows staged on a scaffolding. Interviews with three of the showrunners are intertwined with private archive materials. SUBJECT SPACES explores the memory of a subculture, the question of feminist heritage and an aesthetic practice that stood in stark contrast to large parts of the women‘s movement at the time.