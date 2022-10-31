Subjectified: Nine Young Women Talk about Sex

Not Available

Subjectified is a documentary that presents a real, human picture of women's diverse sexual experiences from around the U.S. When it comes to sex, women are so often seen (on billboards or television), but their authentic voices are rarely heard. Subjectified lets women speak for themselves. While our culture is saturated with images of female sexuality, the real voices of women themselves are frequently missing. Through in-depth interviews, Subjectified lets women do the talking, trading easy answers and stereotypes for brutal honesty. The stories may sound familiar: young moms, abstinent Christians, lesbians, survivors of assaults and STDs. But outside the world of reality TV and sound bites, women approach their lives in complex and unexpected ways: sometimes hilarious, sometimes sobering, and always heartfelt. Subjectified will change the way you think about women's sexuality.