Sublime-1995-05-07 Las Vegas, NV 1. Don't Push 2. Garden Grove 3. Right Back 4. New Thrash 5. Badfish 6. Scarlet Begonias 7. 40 oz to Freedom 8. Saw Red w/ Gwen Stefani 9. All You Need 10. Babylon Stone 11. Ebin 12. Hope 13. Poolshark 14. Were Only Gonna Die 15. Work That We Do 16. World Inflation 17. Minor Threat