2018

Submergence

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 12th, 2018

Studio

Green Hummingbird Entertainment

In a room with no windows on the eastern coast of Africa, an Englishman, James More, is held captive by jihadist fighters. Thousands of miles away on the Greenland Sea, Danielle Flinders prepares to dive in a submersive to the ocean floor. In their confines they are drawn back to the Christmas of the previous year, where a chance encounter on a beach in France led to an intense and enduring romance.

Cast

Alicia VikanderDanielle Flinders
Alexander SiddigDr. Shadid
Celyn JonesThumbs
Audrey QuoturiAnnie
Hakeemshady MohamedYusef M-Al-Afghani
Jess LiaudinMarcel

Images