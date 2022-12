Not Available

Mason Fowler will be defending his belt for the third time against Bellator heavyweight champion and former light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader. A former NCAA wrestling standout, Bader presents a different challenge than previous defenses. Also on the card, Craig Jones will face Vinny Magalhaes, who are both decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners, along with former judo Olympic gold medalist Satoshi Ishii. Fowler won all of his previous defenses in the overtime ruleset.