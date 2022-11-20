Submissive: Tale of a Secretary

Not Available

Roberta, Junoesque and shy, is employed as the secretary of a lawyer. At first Roberta, frightened and at the same time attracted by the polished but distant manner of the young lawyer, follows a normal working routine. After a few weeks the businessman begins to make strange requests, appearing jealous and punishes her physically, spanking her for mistakes she has made. For Roberta all this is a pleasant and intriguing revelation. Between the two of them is born a sort of erotic game with sadistic and voyeuristic undertones, enriched by strange visitors to the office and by the forbidden dreams of Roberta.