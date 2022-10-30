Submit the Documentary: The Virtual Reality of Cyberbullying

Not Available

The way we hurt each other has evolved. Submit the Documentary is an in-depth look into the profound, reality of cyberbullying. Cyberbullying is 24x7x365 and reaches as far as the Internet can carry it. Submit the Documentary is a film that is informative and all too telling of an epidemic confronting our children and their well-being. Submit compassionately tells the stories of children and families who are affected by the harsh reality of cyberbullying and features interviews with educators, experts and law enforcement as they tackle this worldwide issue, while offering solutions to this complicated problem.