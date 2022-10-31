Not Available

Leo Monroe is a young man on the verge of adulthood -- and on the verge of a meltdown -- in this charmingly dysfunctional comedy filled with wacky characters, a topical storyline, and budding romance.Forced to leave college after losing his student loan in a bad economy, Leo returns to his childhood home to find it is in the primary stages of foreclosure. To make matters worse, he also discovers his relatives and neighbors are losing their homes as well due to shady loan practices. In an effort to keep the family afloat, all of Leo's relatives (who are universally unemployed) must move into Leo's house together. "Subprime" is an off beat family minefield of a comedy dealing not only with todays housing crisis and employment downturn, but also looks at life through the eyes of a young suburban adult forced to reexamine his beliefs about everything he holds dear.