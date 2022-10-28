Not Available

Subramaniapuram (Tamil: சுப்ரமணியபுரம்) is a 2008 Tamil film produced, written, and directed by M. Sasikumar. The low budget film received critical acclaim for its original script, expert direction, screenplay, editing, accurate sets and costumes to resurrect Madurai from the 1980s. Sasikumar cast then relatively new actors Jai, Swathi, Ganja Karuppu and himself in pivotal roles for the film. Shot in a remarkable eighty five days, the film became a huge box office grosser. Sasikumar is now considered one of the promising young directors in Tamil film industry.