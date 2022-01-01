Suburb. Quarantine

Not Available

The "self-isolation" regime due to the coronavirus epidemic was announced in Perm on April 2, 2020. Patrol cars drove around the districts and an appeal was read through loudspeakers: "Citizens, we ask you to stay at home." It was forbidden to leave the house further than 100 meters, and move around the city without a pass. It was allowed to walk the dogs, go to the nearest grocery store and to the pharmacy, if required to keep a distance and wear masks. People over 60 were encouraged to stay at home. Streets and courtyards were patrolled. During the first week of quarantine, the streets were empty. The main points of congestion of residents were grocery stores and pharmacies. By the end of April, people began to go out for walks more often and treat themselves to irgi berries.