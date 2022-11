Not Available

A faux-documentary about wife swapping clubs in the L.A. area. A reporter interviews the vice cop. The first 40 minutes is a semi-sex orgy. The guys do not take off their pants as they make out with the wives. Two of the wives have a lesbian moment. Second sequence features a strip poker match involving the wives as stakes. The final part is a short plot piece about a swapping guy who is filmed and black mailed by the club's owner.