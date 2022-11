1966

In this '60s sexploitation double bill, director Stephen C. Apostolof proves that sex is sex -- whether it takes place in the wilds of suburbia or the confines of the workplace. In Suburbia Confidential, the housewives are horny -- and doing it with everyone from carpet salesmen to TV repairmen. In Office Love-In, Kathy Williams, Lynn Harris and Marsha Jordan star as Date-a-Mate employees who take their work seriously.