Director Stanislav Stanojevic, who later broke new ground in political filmmaking with Notorious Nobodies, offers an absurdist allegory about the nature of political repression. A blind, paralyzed president uses his remarkable hearing and his corrupt daughter to keep his country in line. His beautiful, clever daughter works her own agenda while striving to be the equal of men. She appoints herself Chief of Firefighters and then commits arson to ensure that her job is needed.