Not Available

Subversive is a documentary that reveals the brazilian military dictatorship from the perspective of women. Teresa Angelo, Gilse Cosenza, Thereza Vidigal, Angela Pezzuti and Delsy Gonçalves joined the resistance to the military regime in different ways. Their memories bring out events that marked that time and their life. These statements reveal their effort for freedom and democracy not only in political actions, but also in their family, work and everyday relationships, imbued with a belief and search for a fair and free country.