Two sisters are raped on the morning commute on their way to school on the subway, in full view of the passengers, by a bunch of chinpira. One sister commits suicide, so the other quits school and picks up a yakuza boy friend who teaches her how to shoot. The boyfriend is killed by his old gang and the girl becomes a cab driver hunting the chinpira who raped her and her sister. Along the way, she dispatches various yakuzas and rapists with her 45.