This thrilling documentary compiles many of the greatest moments in the history of the Subway Series, with appearances by baseball legends Don Larsen, Cookie Lavagetto and Bobby Thomson. From 1947 to 1957, Major League Baseball's World Series featured at least one New York team -- the Yankees, the Giants or the Dodgers -- every year, with seven of the 11 Fall Classics featuring two NYC teams vying for the title.