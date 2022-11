Not Available

Engelskrieger (Angelwarriors) is the seventh album by the Medieval Metal band Subway to Sally. Engelskrieger marks a point in the developing sound of Subway to Sally. It was here at the band changed their sound in favour of a heavier, thicker downtuned guitar sound. Engelskrieger also shows the band's first experiment with a less folk music influence and more industrial sound. The band would later return to a more folk/Medieval sound in the following album Nord Nord Ost.