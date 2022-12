Not Available

Performance artist ORLAN undergoes one in a series of surgeries that would give her “the chin of Sandro Botticelli’s Venus in The Birth of Venus, the nose of Francois Pascal Simon Gerard’s Psyche in Le premier baisser de l’amour a Psyche, the eyes of Diana in the sculpture Diane chasseresse, the lips of Gustave Moreau’s Europa in L’enlevement d’Europe and the brow of Leonardo’s Mona Lisa to draw attention to received Western notions of beauty and femininity.