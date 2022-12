Not Available

A debilitating and deadly virus is spreading throughout the immortal realm of the vampire world. To save their kind, the creatures of the night go on a murderous spree to seek out the only mortal woman that can save them from total extinction. They track this mortal woman to the cit of Los Angeles and find her at a burlesque club called The Rouge. With detectives on their trail, will the vampires be able to cross blood lines in time!