Such As You Are

Lina, who works as a servant, is saving money with his boyfriend Daniel, who is fireman, in order to get married. But the weddings' day, when his fiance is goint to the wedding, he recieves an urgent call because of a big fire in the forest. So he decides to go to the fire and leaves his fiancee at the church. Lina feels that Daniel prefer the fire than her so he goes to her town hitchhiking. Carlos, who has just robbed a bank, picks her.