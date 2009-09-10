2009

Suck

  • Comedy
  • Horror
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 10th, 2009

Studio

Not Available

The film follows a petty rock band called the Winners, consisting of vocalist Joey Winner, bassist Jennifer, guitarist Tyler, drummer Sam, and French-Canadian roadie Hugo, along with their sleazy manager Jeff, as they tour across Canada and the USA after Jennifer is turned into a vampire by Queeny. Meanwhile, a vampire hunter who is afraid of the dark named Eddie Van Helsing quickly chases them down.

Cast

Iggy PopVictor
Henry RollinsRockin' Roger
Alice CooperBartender
Mike LobellSam
Jessica ParéJennifer
Dave FoleyJeff

