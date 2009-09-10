The film follows a petty rock band called the Winners, consisting of vocalist Joey Winner, bassist Jennifer, guitarist Tyler, drummer Sam, and French-Canadian roadie Hugo, along with their sleazy manager Jeff, as they tour across Canada and the USA after Jennifer is turned into a vampire by Queeny. Meanwhile, a vampire hunter who is afraid of the dark named Eddie Van Helsing quickly chases them down.
|Iggy Pop
|Victor
|Henry Rollins
|Rockin' Roger
|Alice Cooper
|Bartender
|Mike Lobell
|Sam
|Jessica Paré
|Jennifer
|Dave Foley
|Jeff
