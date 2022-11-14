Sucker's Love

Not Available

Opening with cheesy pop style text, tribute to Jean-Luc Godard’s film titles. This is a practice of stop motion with 35mm photo stills, inspired by Chris Marker’s La Jetée and the first ever film Race Horse from 1878. The movement of the 35mm still gearwheel is like the view from a train window leading the viewer down wormhole traveling through time. In those old family photos, the video follows the viewer’s perspective as if the original action of the image is restored. Memories cross three generation from1949 to 2008. Grandparent’s KMT era, parent’s wedding, babies, childhood, activities, current bad relation, all contemporary images is black & white, old photos with original color, the noisy soundtrack and sharp high pitch noise, gives the family trip a rejection.