The world’s first trial against German war criminals took place in Kharkov in December 1943. The film covers the trial of three Germans and one Russian: Corporal of German Secret Field Police Reinhard Retzlaw; Captain of the German Military Counter-Espionage Service Wilhelm Langheld; SS Obersturmbannführer, Company Commander of the SD Sonderkommando Hans Ritz; and collaborator, assistant to SD Sonderkommando, driver of the “gas van” Mikhail Bulanov. In the presence of 40,000 Kharkov citizens, the criminals were hanged on the Blagoveshchensk market, where the invaders themselves had previously carried out mass executions.