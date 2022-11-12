Sudah Pasti Tahan

Not Available

As usual, this comedy featuring Dono, Kasino and Indro is more driven by a series of comedic skits than a unified storyline. This story, built around the three comedians, also features two beautiful young women, Linda (Sally Marcelina) and Christin (Nurul Arifin), who have been talked into moving from their dormitory to stay with the trio at their house. Linda is Kasino’s girlfriend, while Christin is dating Indro. Initially this comedy depicts the three friends appearing on a television program. Then the producer, who promises them more screen time, talks them into judging a beach beauty contest, so the film setting jumps to the beach. While there, the potential beauty queens attempt to seduce the three men. Linda and Christin, who are very angry at this, plan revenge against the three friends. The film then moves to an island where a film shoot is going on.