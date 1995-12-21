Sudden Death

International action superstar Jean Claude Van Damme teams with Powers Boothe in a Tension-packed, suspense thriller, set against the back-drop of a Stanley Cup game.Van Damme portrays a father whose daughter is suddenly taken during a championship hockey game. With the captors demanding a billion dollars by game's end, Van Damme frantically sets a plan in motion to rescue his daughter and abort an impending explosion before the final buzzer...
|Jean-Claude Van Damme
|Darren Francis Thomas McCord
|Powers Boothe
|Joshua Foss
|Dorian Harewood
|Matthew Hallmark
|Raymond J. Barry
|Vizepräsident Daniel Bender
|Ross Malinger
|Tyler
|Whittni Wright
|Emily McCord
