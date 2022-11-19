Suddenly Homesick

Not Available

The successful filmmaker Yu Hao is always on the move and travels the world from Beijing, until she falls in love with idyllic Appenzell – and moves to Switzerland for love. Through the lens of her camera the Chinese discovers the unknown Appenzellerland and meets people, who live in harmony with nature, cultivate traditions and are rooted in their homeland. These encounters confront Yu Hao with strong doubts, for she has never felt at home in just one place. Can this change in Switzerland?