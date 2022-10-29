Not Available

Suddenly, One Day

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Shasanka (Sreeram Lgoo) is a retired teacher who lives with his wife and two daughters. The family is thrown into an uproar after he goes out for a walk and disappears from their lives. Each member of the family reviews her final hours and days with him to try and discover what, if anything led to his disappearance. The only clue anyone is able to discover is an envelope on which is written the name of one of his former students. When they visit her, however, she is unable (or unwilling) to enlighten them. Why did he go for a walk during a heavy rainstorm? Where did he go? Bengali filmmaker Mrinal Sen isn't saying.

Cast

Aparna SenProfessor's student
Uttara BaokarNeeta's mother
Rupa GangulySeema
Arjun ChakrabortyNeeta's brother
Manohar SinghNeeta's uncle
Lily ChakravartyNeighbor

View Full Cast >

Images