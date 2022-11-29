Suddenly Twenty

Not Available

Parn is a stubborn old woman in her 70's whose only pleasure in life is to brag about her son who she single-handedly raised to be a professor. One day, she learns that her son is planning to send her off to a nursing home. While wondering the street in shock and grave disappointment, she is drawn to a mysterious light and walks into a photo studio called 'Chaya Lumruek.' She puts on a makeup for the first time to get her portrait take, but when she leaves she is shocked to see her reflection. Skin fair and supple and slender figure, she's gone back to being a vibrant 20-year-old young woman again! With no one recognizing her, she sees it as a second chance at life and decides to take advantage of her new-found youth that she never got to enjoy in her old days...