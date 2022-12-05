Suddilage Kathaawa

Not Available

Swarna Mallawarachchi plays the role of Suddi who is married to Romiel, a hired assassin, played by Cyril Wickremage. Suddi’s life becomes complex when her husband ends up in prison, and she is forced to have multiple affairs in order to support herself. Joe Abeywickrema plays the role of the village head whose brother in law is a shop owner, played by Somi Rathnayake. Observe how the lives of these characters are intricately nested around love, hate, deception, crime, and murder.Witness the facets that greed takes, in this exceptional feature film, beautifully shot and portrayed by accomplished cinematographer Udaya Perera.