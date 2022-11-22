Not Available

Judge Chandrasekharam is very kind and helpful to the relatives of the culprits. His wife dies after giving birth to a baby boy. His son Raja was killed by two youth (Prasanna Rani and Vijayachander). The judge who now wears the pleader's shoes argues in the favour of the young culprits and shocks the whole audience on bringing out the real intentions of the murder. Sudigundalu (English:Whirlpools): is a 1968 Telugu, drama film directed by Adurthi Subba Rao. The film has garnered the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu. The film marked the debut of Nagarjuna Akkineni in a cameo.