Not Available

A quinceañera pretends to fall in love with David, the singer of the popular group Men G, and chases him to Acapulco. One night, she undresses and pounces on him, while a friend of her makes a few compromising photographs. The publication of these photos in a magazine leads David to pay a large sum and one year in prison, but the rest of the group discovers that Sonia and her friend are going to defraud actor Toni Canto and decide to prepare a trap for them