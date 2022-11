Not Available

In 1987, 'Negro', 11 years old, and 'Gringo', one year younger, worked together like so many other children at Lima's Wholesale Fruit Market. In the short-film 'Little Men Meet' they shared with us their lives, jobs and dreams. We meet them again twenty years later. The country, their lives, jobs and dreams have changed. In 'Distant Dreams' the lives ou our cast members reflect upon the past, the present and the future of our country.