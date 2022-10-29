Sufferfest 2: Desert Alpine

Not Available

Put on your Helmets, throw on some lycra, buckle your harness, and check your knots because this trailer is Sketchy, and the only thing sketchier... and more awesome... and hilarious, is the full short film that is coming to a film festival near you! Less than a Year after enchaining the fifteen tallest peaks in California, by bike, Alex Honnold and Cedar Wright have forgotten that it was their worst trip ever and for god knows what reason... they are at it again, this time attacking an ambitious goal to climb 45 of the American Southwest's most iconic Desert Towers, via their most difficult routes.. in an epic and scenic bike journey that takes them through Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona. This movie has it all, including: gale force winds, hard climbing, snow in the desert, a puppy, huge phallic towers, loose rock, and Alex Honnold's bare ass. What more could you ask for?