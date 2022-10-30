1943

Sufferin' Cats!

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 15th, 1943

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

The cartoon opens with Jerry running with a fishing line tied to his tail, which proceeds to retreat; Jerry is pulled under the radiator and towards Tom, dressed like a fisherman, at the end of the line. When Jerry reaches Tom, the cat makes a face and scares Jerry, causing him to run away again. Tom starts to reel in Jerry again, but the mouse holds onto a bag of jerked beef, forcing Tom to struggle to regain control of the line. As the line returns to Tom, a piece of the bag is on the end, simply stating "JERK".

Cast

Clarence NashTom and Meathead's meows and screeches
William HannaTom's devil / Tom / Meathead's yelps

