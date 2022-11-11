Sufficiente

Not Available

In a middle school on the northern outskirts of Naples, a teenager roughly fifteen years old appears before the examiners to earn his diploma. The professors are as skeptical as can be expected about a student who has repeated the year more than once, but the boy isn't intimidated and delivers his oral report about history, his own personal history, marred by a tragedy, and then moves on to discuss the human body and the sculpture The Veiled Christ. The teachers hear him out in silence; a passing grade is all he asks for. The film was conceived and produced as part of a film production course at Vodisca Teatro / La Scugnizzeria held by Gianluca Arcopinto and Vincenzo Marra.