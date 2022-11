Not Available

Famed for his smooth voice, Hans Raj Hans -- backed by instrumental musicians Bhure Khan and Jaswant Singh -- delivers a moving performance in this concert video. The Punjabi vocalist boasts a repertoire spanning bhangra dance music, film soundtracks and classical songs inspired by folklore and mysticism. Here, Hans sings Sufiana Qalam -- songs based on the writings of mystic poets including Baba Bullehshah, Shah Hussain and Shahbaz Qalandar.