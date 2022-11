Not Available

Sufna is an upcoming Indian Punjabi-language film written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. Produced by Panj Paani Films, it stars Ammy Virk, Tania, and Jagjeet Sandhu in lead. The film is scheduled to be released on 14 February 2020 in India. Music of Sufna is by B Praak and songs are written and composed by Jaani.