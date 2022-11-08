Sugar Creek Gang: Great Canoe Fish

Not Available

Does the Great Canoe Fish actually exist? Or is he a two hundred year old canoe-size legend? The Sugar Creek Gang packs their fishing gear and sleeping bags for a canoe trip to find out. But they're not alone. Dragonfly spills the beans to the local town bullies who follow the gang in hopes of beating them to the catch. A gift from Old Man Paddler gives the gang an advantage, but the bullies keep their presence a secret long enough to nearly shatter the gang's hopes. Join the gang on their journey to the pregnant pig rock, help them catch waterfall worms, and find out if the Great Canoe Fish exists! Look for the other films in the five part Sugar Creek Gang series to complete your collection: Swamp Robber, Revival Villains, Secret Hideout, and Teacher Trouble!