Sugar Daddy 19

Dave Cummings presents another nasty yet scintillating sexcapade in this newest entry in his popular Sugar Daddy series. Hot on the heels of his new series, Sex Fun, Dave is on the quest for a few romantic interludes with some of the hottest young ladies he could find. And as Dave says looking is half the fun. So join Dave on the road to some adult adventures as he demonstrates that you`re never too old to enjoy a good woman, or several, if they`re available. 8 hot sex scenes, including sizzling anal!