Not Available

Sugar Pussy

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    When Sugarpussy executive Dino Valentino (Frank James) calls on sexy Margie Holiday (Gail F-rce) to create a commercial for his Sugarpussy Jeans, everyone wants to get into the act! Meet the flamboyant fashion designer Von Viengold (Sade) and her boys. Meet the stunning Raven (Raquel Reos) who works for the infamous industrialist J.J. Johnson. See a real life Hollywood casting session. Watch it all unfold as Margie's production company spares no expense in creating the perfect erotic sales tool.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images