In "Sugar Ray Robinson - Pound for Pound," the champ is profiled, from his early days to his welterweight victories and his five-time winning of the middleweight championship. Show business called to Robinson, and he had a brief sojourn as a tap dancer, but returned to the ring to win five more titles. Boxing greats add their commentary, including Muhammad Ali, Rocky Marciano, Joe Louis, Joe Frazier, Gene Tunney, and Jack Dempsey.