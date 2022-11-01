Not Available

Sugar & Spice: Fûmi zekka

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Recently graduated from high school, 17-year-old Shiro (Yagira Yuya) decides to put off college and work at a gas station instead. Shy and introspective, Shiro understands he is at a turning point of his life, but is unsure of what lies ahead. Though his parents disapprove of his decision, he has the support of his flower child grandmother (Natsuki Mari) who declares that a gas station is a romantic place for life's drifters. Surely enough, soon a new co-worker, college student Noriko (Erika Sawajiri), drifts into Shiro's life. He falls headfirst into a bittersweet first love that ushers him into the world of adulthood.

Cast

Erika SawajiriNoriko Watanabe
Chen BolinMike
Sousuke TakaokaYano
Gaku HamadaNaoki
Kaoru OkunukiMatsuko Yamashita
Mari Natsuki

View Full Cast >

Images